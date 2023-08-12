South Koreans rally in Seoul against Japanese plans to release treated nuclear wastewater into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Anxious about Japan’s impending release of treated nuclear wastewater from the tsunami-damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant, hundreds of South Koreans marched in their capital Saturday. Protesters are calling for Tokyo to abandon the plans, and expressing anger toward Seoul for endorsing the discharge despite alleged food safety risks. Saturday’s rally was the latest of weekslong protests since the International Atomic Energy Agency approved the Japanese discharge plans last month, saying that the process would meet international safety standards and pose negligible environmental and health impacts. The Japanese plans have also been advocated by South Korea, which has actively taken steps to repair long-strained ties in the face of North Korean nuclear threats.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.