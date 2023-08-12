Taiwan’s vice president leaves on Paraguay trip amid Chinese efforts to isolate the island

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s vice president has left on a trip to Paraguay to reinforce relations with his government’s last diplomatic partner in South America at a time when China is stepping up efforts to isolate the self-ruled island democracy. William Lai’s trip includes stops in San Francisco and New York City, which Beijing has criticized Washington for allowing. The mainland’s ruling Communist Party claims Taiwan as part of its territory and says it has no right to conduct foreign relations. Lai was due to attend the inauguration of Paraguayan President-elect Santiago Pena on Tuesday. Lai said he would meet officials of other governments ”so that the international society understands Taiwan is a country that persists in its democracy.”

