Trump’s Iowa state fair spectacle clouds DeSantis as former president is joined by Florida officials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gone was the helicopter, but Donald Trump is renewing his reputation for defying norms and creating a mega-celebrity’s spectacle at the Iowa State Fair. In fewer than two hours Saturday on the steaming fairgrounds in Des Moines, Trump attracted thousands of sweating, chanting supporters to his stops at the Iowa Pork Producers tent, a baby farm animal exhibit and a popular Grand Concourse pub. All the while, Trump not-so-subtly tried to set himself apart from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main rival with five months until Iowa’s leadoff caucuses and who was on the fairgrounds at the same time.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press

