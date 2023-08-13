As Maui rescue continues, families and faith leaders cling to hope but tackle reality of loss

For scores of families still hoping to reunite with loved ones, it was not yet time to give up, even as Hawaii authorities predict that more remains would be found in the ashes left behind by a wildfire that gutted the once-bustling town of Lahaina. But many others, including faith leaders, are already confronting the painful reality of the loss of life, homes and livelihoods. The remains of more than 90 people have been pulled from rubble. Over the coming months, mourners will file into houses of worship, then somberly gather at gravesites to say final goodbyes. The scenes will be repeated over and over — though how many times remains uncertain.

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and GIOVANNA DELL’ORTO Associated Press

