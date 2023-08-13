Greece safely evacuates 48 migrants from inflatable boat off Lesbos island; vessel sinks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have safely rescued 48 migrants from a rudderless inflatable boat off the island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast. A patrol vessel evacuated the migrants Sunday morning and took the to the port of Mytilene, the capital of Lesbos. Three of them remain hospitalized. A video released by the coast guard on YouTube shows most are Africans. Greece has seen a rise in migrant arrivals from Turkey, mostly by sea, in recent weeks amid more clement summer sailing conditions.

