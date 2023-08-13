Gunman in southern Iran opens fire at prominent Shiite shrine, killing 1 and wounding 8 others

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A gunman has opened fire at a prominent shrine in southern Iran, killing one person and wounding eight others. Officials offered no immediate motive for the attack Sunday in the city of Shiraz at Shah Cheragh when giving the casualty toll. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, Iran has faced attacks in the past from the Sunni extremists of the Islamic State group, who view Shiites as heretics. A provincial governor said security forces arrested the sole gunman who carried out the assault at sunset at the shrine.

By NASSER KARIMI and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

