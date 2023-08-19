American Idol auditions for Idaho residents on Monday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The search for the next American Idol is ramping up again. American Idol is holding virtual auditions for Idaho residents on Monday.

You can sign up online and tryout right from home.

Producers say that on Monday, you'll be placed into a waiting room on Zoom. When your audition begins you'll meet face to face with a producer, then it will be your time to shine.

This year, they're just looking for great talent. American Idol's Senior Supervising Producer says, "You don't have to be a singer. You don't have to be out there doing gigs every night to have the talent and what it takes to make it in this industry, and especially on this show. What you have to have is a great voice. So, the first step is to take a great song that represents you well and go in, calm the nerves, take that deep breath, really deliver a great performance for the producers."

They say this is the first step to take in order to sing for the judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

You must be between the ages of 15 and 29 to audition.