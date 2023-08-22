Skip to Content
2024 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the 2024 presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns.

Republican Candidates

Donald Trump45th president of the United States
Primary Campaign Committee – Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc.
Website – https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
November 15, 2022 – Trump announces that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms.

Nikki Haley Former governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the United Nations
Primary Campaign Committee – Nikki Haley for President Inc.
Website – https://nikkihaley.com/
February 14, 2023 – Haley announces in a video that she will run for president in 2024.

Vivek RamaswamyEntrepreneur and author
Primary Campaign Committee – Vivek 2024
Website – https://www.vivek2024.com/
February 21, 2023 – Ramaswamy announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Perry JohnsonBusinessman
Primary Campaign Committee – Perry Johnson for President
Website – https://www.perryjohnson.com/
March 2, 2023 – Johnson announes his candidacy to a group of supporters.

Asa Hutchinson Former governor of Arkansas
Primary Campaign Committee – America Strong and Free
Website – https://www.asfpac.com/
April 2, 2023 – Hutchinson announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during an interview on ABC News.

Larry Elder Conservative talk radio host
Primary Campaign Committee – Elder for President 24
Website – https://www.larryelder.com/
April 20, 2023 – Elder tells Tucker Carlson on Fox News that he is running for president in 2024.

Tim ScottSenator from South Carolina
Primary Campaign Committee – Tim Scott for America
Website – https://votetimscott.com/
May 22, 2023 – Scott announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in an address at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University.

Ron DeSantisGovernor of Florida
Primary Campaign Committee – Ron DeSantis for President
Website – https://rondesantis.com
May 24, 2023 – DeSantis announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in an event on Twitter’s audio platform with Elon Musk.

Chris Christie – Former governor of New Jersey
Primary Campaign CommitteeChris Christie for President, Inc.
Websitehttps://chrischristie.com/
June 6, 2023Christie announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at a New Hampshire town hall event.

Mike Pence – Former US Vice President
Primary Campaign Committee – Mike Pence for President
Website – https://mikepence2024.com/
June 6, 2023 – Pence announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in a launch video.

Doug Burgum Governor of North Dakota
Primary Campaign Committee – Doug Burgum for America
Website – https://www.dougburgum.com/
June 7, 2023 – During a speech in North Dakota, Burgum announces he will seek the Republican nomination for president.

Francis SuarezMayor of Miami, Florida
Primary Campaign Committee – Suarez for President, Inc.
Website – https://www.itstimewegetstarted.com/
June 15, 2023 – Suarez announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in a campaign video.

Will Hurd Former Texas congressman
Primary Campaign Committee – Hurd for America
Website – https://www.willbhurd.com/
June 22, 2023 – Hurd announces his candidacy on “CBS Mornings.”

Democratic Candidates

Marianne WilliamsonAuthor and activist
Primary Campaign Committee – Marianne Williamson for President
Website – https://www.marianne2024.com
March 4, 2023 – Williamson formally announces that she’s running for president in 2024, her second bid for the White House following an unsuccessful campaign in 2020.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr Environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist
Primary Campaign Committee – Team Kennedy
Website – https://www.kennedy24.com/
April 19, 2023 – Kennedy formally announces that he is running for president in 2024.

Joe Biden46th President of the United States
Primary Campaign Committee – Biden for President
Website – https://joebiden.com/
April 25, 2023 – Biden announces his 2024 reelection campaign.

