Activists furious Democratic leaders haven’t denounced plan to check every ‘Stop Cop City’ signature

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia activists are furious that Democratic senators haven’t condemned Atlanta officials’ plan to verify every signature on a petition to force a vote on a proposed police and firefighting training center. “Stop Cop City” activists say they’ve gathered more than 100,000 signatures. Officials in the Democratic-led city say a “line-by-line review” will ensure the signatures match what’s on file. The Georgia Republican Party praised the plan while voting rights groups have spoken against it. But the state’s Democratic senators have been silent, enraging activists. They say there could be consequences when Democratic leaders try to win elections in Atlanta’s deep-blue neighborhoods.

