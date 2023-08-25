Former residents of New Hampshire’s youth center demand federal investigation into abuse claims

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Frustrated former residents of New Hampshire’s only youth detention center are pushing for a federal investigation into allegations of decades of abuse. The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester has been under criminal investigation by the state since 2019. Ten former workers and an 11th who worked at a pretrial facility in Concord have been arrested, while close to 1,000 men and woman have sued the state alleging physical, sexual or emotional abuse. Several of them spoke at a rally Friday calling on the federal Department of Justice to step in.

