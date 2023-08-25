Marathon Refinery in Garyville reports fire, chemical leak; evacuations ordered

By Randi Rousseau

GARYVILLE, Louisiana (WDSU) — Emergency crews are responding to a fire and leak at Marathon Petroleum in Garyville Friday morning.

The company tells WDSU that local emergency responders are currently responding to a naphtha release and fire at a storage tank at the St. John the Baptist Refinery.

Residents near the refinery say flames can be seen dozens of feet in the air.

Marathon said in a statement, “The release and fire are contained within the refinery’s property and there have been no injuries. As a precaution, air monitoring has been deployed in the community. No off-site impacts have been detected. All regulatory notifications have been made.”

State Police have closed Louisiana Highway 44 near the site.

