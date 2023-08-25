Judge blocks Texas ban on gender-affirming medical care for trans minors, state expected to appeal

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Texas judge has blocked the state’s upcoming ban on gender-affirming medical care for minors, the latest move in a legal fight over transgender rights. The ruling Friday temporarily blocks the Sept. 1 start date of the ban. A group of families and doctors argued in a lawsuit that the law discriminates against transgender children and would devastate patients and families who are denied treatment. Texas officials are expected to quickly appeal. More than 20 states have adopted laws to ban some gender-affirming medical care for minors.

