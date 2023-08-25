Pilot confirmed dead in US military jet crash in San Diego

By Oren Liebermann and Ray Sanchez, CNN

(CNN) — The pilot of a US Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet that crashed Thursday night near San Diego has been confirmed dead, according to a statement from the unit. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft.

Search and rescue teams sent out after the crash found the pilot at the scene and confirmed that he had been killed, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina said in a statement.

“With a heavy heart, our condolences go to the Marine’s family during this time,” the statement said.

The service member’s identity will not be released “until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed,” the Marines said.

The crash site is on US government property in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, “and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground,” the Marines said earlier Friday.

An investigation into the crash has begun, according to the Marines.

The F/A-18 Hornet is the nation’s first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft, and is considered “the workhorse of Marine Corps tactical aviation,” according to Naval Air Systems Command.

