Fans brave the heat during Friday night high school football game

By Danielle Jackson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — High school football fans withstood the heat as they watched rivalry teams Ensworth School versus the Montgomery Bell Academy Friday night.

The temperature read 91 degrees just 20 minutes before kickoff. Many people came prepared by either hydrating before or carrying fans to keep cool.

“Fans, electric fans, handheld fans, all that we can do,” said Nick Ragsdale, an MBA parent attending the game.

Ragsdale and his wife said they drank water all day to prepare for the hot and humid temperatures.

“Staying in the shade as much as we can. Drinking lots of water,” said Ragsdale.

Other parents like Shannon Durrett knew it was going to be very hot, so he prepared his skin.

“I’ve got some sunscreen on. It’s going to be rough,” said Durrett.

Record-setting temperatures this week in Middle Tennessee is why some schools decided to delay their football start times.

But that wasn’t the case at Ensworth.

“We’ve been drinking water all day. We were hoping they would push the time back by about an hour, but evidently not so we’re here and we’re ready to roll,” said Jennifer Ragsdale, sporting her shades and hat.

Jeff Bernstein, an Ensworth parent, knew it would be hot but they didn’t let that stop him from cheering on the Ensworth Tigers.

“I think we’re going to just sit and bare it. We’ve been in Nashville for about a month now so we’re starting to learn to deal with it,” said Bernstein.

Heat was on so many people’s minds as well as safety as these players sustained the heat.

“It’s a little scary. You worry about the players. You know you worry about the kids in the stands. I mean they’re going to be jumping up and down being a little crazy but hopefully everyone is hydrated and will be okay,” said Ragsdale.

Fans said they plan to take precautions as football heats up.

