Former crypto executive the latest to face charges in collapse of FTX exchange

NEW YORK (AP) — Another top executive at the failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange is scheduled to appear in court in New York Thursday afternoon to face undisclosed criminal charges. Ryan Salame is the former co-chief executive of FTX Digital Markets. He was set to appear before a judge at 3 p.m. at the U.S. district court in Manhattan. Federal prosecutors didn’t immediately disclose what charges Salame is facing or reveal details about the case. The founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, was arrested last year and charged with committing a host of crimes while running the popular digital currency trading platform. Three other executives close to Bankman-Fried have already pleaded guilty. An attorney for Salame didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

