Multistate search for murder suspect ends with hostage situation and fatal standoff at gas station

CEREDO, W.V. (AP) — A man suspected of murder in Ohio and multiple carjackings in Kentucky is dead after a standoff with West Virginia police outside a gas station where he held three hostages. The multistate search for David Maynard, 54, ended late Saturday evening at a Speedway in a West Virginia town bordering the Ohio River. West Virginia State Police say that is where a sergeant recognized Maynard behind the counter. Police say a negotiator successfully got two hostages released before Maynard exited the door and engaged the State Police Special Response Team. Officers then fired shots, and Maynard died of his injuries at a nearby hospital. WSAZ TV reports that the manhunt began Friday when Ohio police found a 29-year-old woman tied up with cords and Maynard’s 78-year-old stepfather dead.

