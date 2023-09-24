Slovenian professors travel to Idaho Falls for Holistic Health case study

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A local athlete is now the topic of a new health study.

Slovenian researchers Irma and Igor Ogorevc have practiced and researched holistic health-care in europe for years, now they're looking to share what they've learned.

"We want to spread our knowledge," Igor said. "We want to spread to spread awareness between the people that being sick is not is not one way ticket, you know, because being sick means that you can also get healthy."

Local athlete Rod Hutchins first traveled to meet the couple in Houston, Texas earlier this year. He says he hoped to find relief from his extreme medical conditions, including; Exercise Induced Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension and Muscular Dystrophy.

After his first week of treatment, Hutchins says he could feel the difference.

"First time in 30 years that I've been out of pain," Hutchins said.

The researchers call their method Body Thermal-Regulation. Hutchins attributes his recovery to their work.

"We must understand that (the) body is one system because in human bodies," Igor said.

"...this blood is circulated 24 seven all over the body, you know, and the temperature of blood is extremely important because of the term the all chemical processes in the body depends from proper temperature."

But does holistic health care work?

According to Dr. Kenan Vrca of the United Nations University of Peace, Holistic and other alternative treatments work best when used in tandem with traditional health care.

"It's very important to (rely) on the evidence based medicine and the proven facts and is in researches to involve all from complementary, integrative, integrative medicine in official medicine with from umbrella of sound and research," Vrca said.

While the Orgervec's method's is still in the research stage the case study has gained attention throughout the region. Even from notable regional athletes such as the former coach of the Highland rugby team and subject of the movie Forever Strong Larry Gelwix.

"For me, i want to enjoy my children and grandchildren for many, many years to come," Gelwix said. "I think if we keep an open mind and open heart to various approaches of health care and health modalities, we're going to have that long and healthy life."

While the researchers doubt all cases will be as extreme as Hutchins, they do hope to gather enough information from their study to publish their findings at the International Conference on Natural, Traditional & Alternative Medicine, in Barcelona, Spain.