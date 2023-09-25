Idaho Falls looking at removing two traffic lights downtown

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Some changes could be coming to downtown Idaho Falls that could affect future traffic.

The Idaho Falls City Council will review public comments on the possibility of removing two downtown traffic lights.

One of the lights is on the intersection of E Street and Park Avenue.

Most of the public comments received on this option had no opinion one way or the other.

The city reports getting 60 comments.... 45 expressed no opinion. 8 were for it, 7 were against it.

The other traffic light the city is considering removing is at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Cliff Street.

The public was a lot more opinionated on this one.

Of the 60 comments the city received, 51 were against the plan to remove that stoplight.

The City Council will discuss both options at a work session on Monday at 3 p.m. at the City Council Chambers in the City Annex building.