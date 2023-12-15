Idaho Falls newest tradition is 1 week away

The first Great Snake River Greenbelt Holiday Light Parade is set for next Friday night at 7pm along the greenbelt in Idaho Falls. Spectators will see hundreds of lit and decorated UTV and razors circling the greenbelt. Participants are welcome as long as they register and bring at least 5 cans of non-perishable meats and vegetables to benefit the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.

The parade will line up at 6pm in the parking lot of the Mountain America Center, home of Hero Arena, awarding prizes for best decorated and lit entries. The Idaho Fall Rotary Club, famous for the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race has raised millions to beautify the city's river area for over 30 years and this event will include appearances by those special big ducks and other notable characters. ICCU has a special green vehicle with a celebrity guest you and you kids will want to see.

99 KUPI and Sandhill Media and Local News 8 will host the event with live coverage and holiday hits for every razor to blast. The city of Idaho Falls Parks and recreation along with ISP and IFPD are organzing this one time only event to ride your razor on the greenbelt. But there are some special requirements for vehicles. Action Motorsports GM, Steve Dutcher explained with Jeff Roper on Local News 8 in the morning. Register here