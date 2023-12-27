Setting a New Year’s Resolution? You may want to reevaluate your list.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Setting New Year's Resolutions is a popular trend as we head in to a new year.

Based on a survey, the most popular New Year's Resolutions for 2024 in America are focused around improving fitness, finance and mental health.

According to a similar survey conducted last year, most people were focused on improving their mental health in 2023.

When comparing both survey responses, it seems people are still focused on physical and mental health as they say goodbye to 2023 and prepare for the new year.

Setting goals, even about our physical appearance, can weigh into mental health. So, if the focus is around improving both of those aspects in life heading into 2024, it's important to handle them with care.

Making New Year's Resolutions should be personal and should not be set because it's popular, in spite of someone or by the pressure of another.

Stefanie Westover, a licensed clinical social worker, says setting resolutions can be a good thing if done properly. "I am a firm believer that the worst lies are the lies we tell ourselves," she says, "I think a lot of people set themselves up for disappointment, and failure, and self hate when they agree to do something that if they really got quiet with themselves they probably wouldn't set that goal."

Westover also encourages keeping your list short. If there is too much on your plate it could cause you to feel overwhelmed and defeated. "You are the boss of your goals. Your goals are not the boss of you," she says.

Also remember that it is okay to adjust your goals as the year progresses. There's a stigma around changing a resolution after writing it down. But Westover says just because it's written down, doesn't mean it has to be set in stone.

With most people focusing on improving fitness for 2024, Westover advises ditching the number on the scale and instead focus on our own body. "There are so many reasons that people have different numbers on the scale," says Westover, "And then, again, thinking about your particular needs of 'what does healthy look like for you?'"

If you're looking back on your progress from this year and you didn't quite achieve what you thought you could, acknowledge it and move forward with more realistic goals.

When setting goals for the new year, if you choose to, it's encouraged to contact a licensed specialist, especially a therapist or dietician, to help you figure out what is attainable for you if you don't already know.