Man accused of New Year’s Eve shooting appears in court

A man accused of shooting another man on New Year's Eve was in court Tuesday.

Phillip Hobbs was at the Bonneville County courthouse for his arraignment. The 33-year-old man from Idaho Falls is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Hobbs was arrested in Idaho Falls Sunday night after police officers responded to a call about a man who was shot and lying in the street. Investigators say Hobbs admitted to shooting the victim, who was treated at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and released.

