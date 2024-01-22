Fatal crash near Preston

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are investigating a single vehicle crash which occurred on Saturday at 11:03 p.m. on US91 at milepost 11.2, in Franklin County, Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, a 22-year-old American Falls man was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado northbound on US 91 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, where it came to rest on its side.

The driver of the Chevy was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three hours.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.