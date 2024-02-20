Idaho Falls police are excited to have “all departments under one roof” as building continues for new headquarters

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The new Idaho Falls Police Station is getting closer to being finished. While the outer building is done, there's still work left to do inside. Local News 8 got an exclusive peek inside Tuesday.

The new building is expected to open sometime this spring. A date has not officially been scheduled as the work continues inside.

The main lobby of the new Idaho Falls Police Station.

The department is excited about what is to come with the new building. “We're excited to be this close and there are a few members of the department that never thought this would happen, and so to be able to drive down Northgate Mile and see signs that say Idaho Falls Police and know that this is happening is very exciting, Jessica Clements, Idaho Falls Police Public Information Officer, said.

The new station will help combine all their resources into one building. Now they are separated into 8 buildings. “What that means for the public is that, in a few months, people will be able to come to get the help they need from the police department,” Clements said.

The department is getting ready to schedule public tours of the new facility before it opens.

The front desk at the new Idaho Falls Police station.

“This is a taxpayer-funded project right now. So the neighbors, are excited about it and want to see it and we want to show people what they can expect from the police department and what kind of resources we have to serve the community. And what about this building is going to enhance our ability to serve our community,” Clements said. “So, there will be tours that people can sign up for, they can request. Again, that was once we're all here in this building. So look for that later this spring,” she said.

Entrance to the Records Office at the new Idaho Falls Police Station.

It is unknown when tours will begin, but you can check their website to sign-up.