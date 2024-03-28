News you can use the morning – March 28, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Improvements to a city pool, a health fair, and more road construction are just a few news stories you should know this morning.
- The future of the Ammon swimming pool is up for discussion tonight.
The city will hold a public meeting to go over the ongoing feasibility study regarding the pool and the possibility of a new aquatics facility.
Public survey results will be shared as well as options, costs, and possible locations.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Ammon City building at 2135 S Ammon Road.
- The 2024 Idaho State University health fair is taking over the Pond student union building today.
It starts at 7 a.m. and goes to 6 p.m.
The event showcases Isu's Kasiska Division of Health Sciences clinics, health degree programs, and community health partners.
- Contractors will temporarily close a section of Skyline Drive to make connections to sewer and water lines for private development.
The street closure is expected to begin today from Pancheri Drive to the West 17th South and Grizzly Avenue intersection.
The construction is expected to last two weeks.
