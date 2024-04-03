News you can use this morning – April 3, 2024
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A fire in St. Anthony, Chad Daybells jury selection, and the search for some thieves in Rexburg continues. Here's some news you can use this morning.
- St. Anthony police are monitoring the fire scene at "la Mexicana" on Main Street.
South Fremont Fire responded just before 5 p.m. last night. The flames were quickly put out, but smoke damage spread to neighboring apartments. Leaving 17 families displaced.
- The march to 50 potential jurors in the Chad Daybell murder trial continues this morning in Boise.
So far out of the 100 potential jurors 20 have been approved to move on to the peremptory phase.
Once they get 50, both the prosecution and defense can eliminate 16 jurors, which can be dismissed for any reason. At the end of that process, there will be 18 people left to hear the case.
- The search continues this morning for suspects in a string of car break-ins.
They have some suspects they are asking you to watch out for. One of the items recently stolen was a gun. So police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
