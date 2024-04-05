SIPH holding Family Fun Day event on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - For Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month in April, Southeastern Idaho Public Health is partnering with local agencies to hold a FREE Family Fun Day event at the Museum of Clean this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 pm.

The Family Fun Day event, which is sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union, will begin at 10 a.m. with a Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation read by the City of Pocatello Mayor and Bannock County Commissioners.

Following the reading of the proclamation, families will be able to visit numerous vendors with fun family activities, enjoy snacks, and enter to win some great raffle prizes.

In addition to all of the vendors, Pocatello Fire Department will be in attendance with their fire truck.

For more information on the Family Fun Day or Child Abuse Prevention month, please visit www.siphidaho.org or call 208-239-5256.