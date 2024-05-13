May is Motorcycle Safety Month

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- We all remember to look both ways before we cross the street, but how often do we look twice before we change lanes?

The weather is getting warmer, which means we will start seeing motorcycles on our roadways, and Idaho State Police is reminding drivers to be careful.

"People aren't used to seeing people out on bikes yet this time of year. So, obviously, we like to remind everybody to pay attention. Watch out. Look twice for motorcycles. For people on motorcycles, take it easy. There's still some sand and dirt on the road this time of year. So make sure you're taking it easy in those corners," Sergeant Justin Ward with the Idaho State Police said.

Sergeant Ward asks people to make sure they also give motorcycles extra distance saying their size can make their speed harder to judge.

"It's more difficult to judge a motorcycle speed. So if you're sitting at a T intersection, you see a motorcycle coming. A lot of times they're traveling faster than it appears they are. So giving them extra time instead of pulling out in front of them, it's always a good idea," Sergeant Ward said.

Sergeant Ward also says on June 8th the Idaho State Police will be holding a motorcycle safety camp at Hillcrest High School in Ammon. He says the event is free to attend and people interested in earning their motorcycle endorsement can do so there.