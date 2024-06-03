Moose removed from Riverside Golf Course in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On June 1, Idaho Fish and Game with the help of the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) removed a yearling cow moose from Riverside Golf Course in Pocatello.

At approximately 8 a.m. this past Saturday, a Fish and Game conservation officer was contacted by the PPD regarding the moose.

The animal had first been observed on Donrich Avenue in Pocatello before making its way to the backyard of a residence on Tech Farm Road. It eventually jumped a fence and moved onto the fairway at the golf course.

With the help of PPD, Fish and Game was able to corral the moose near some pine trees while they redirected golfers away from the area. The moose was tranquilized and loaded into a trailer for transport to a remote location away from town.

Incidents like this one serve as an important reminder that wildlife can turn up in unexpected places. When you encounter wildlife, especially this time of year when animals are on the move or have young with them, please keep your distance.

If you have questions or concerns about encounters with moose or other wildlife, please contact your nearest regional Idaho Fish and Game office.