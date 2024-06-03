SIPH offering free STD testing in June

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is offering free Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis testing to individuals throughout the month of June in all their county locations.

Testing only takes a few minutes and you can get results before you leave. You can visit here to locate a clinic near you. Same day appointments are available.

If you have ever had sex without a condom or injected drugs, you could have been exposed. For more information about Hepatitis C, HIV, and Syphilis, contact the SIPH office nearest you.