Volunteers needed for Poky Paddle

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The annual Poky Paddle is coming up soon and the City of Pocatello could use your help.

The Poky Paddle will be held on Friday June 14 from 5-8 p.m. at Centennial Park.

The City is looking for volunteers to help at Rainey park, Taysom Rotary Park and Edson Fichter.

Volunteers need to be physically mobile as you will be unloading and loading kayaks and tubes and helping floaters get in and out of the water.

They are looking from anywhere between 30 and 50 volunteers to come out and help.

"We need about two to six volunteers per drop-in location," said Public Information Officer Marlise Facer. "We're also looking for volunteers to drive the shuttle and shuttle community members back and forth. That shuttle is provided for free. We're probably going to have a couple thousand people come down and float the Portneuf."

If you would like to volunteer, sign up here.