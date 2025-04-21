Firefighters gear up for Spring: Prescribed Burning Operations begin April 21

The following is a press release from the Caribou-Targhee National Forest:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Firefighters will continue prescribed fire operations this spring on the Teton Basin and Palisades Ranger Districts. These projects will improve wildlife habitat and manage forest vegetation. Ignition operations will start as early as Monday, April 21 and continue into June as conditions allow. Updates will be posted to the forest’s Facebook page at USFSCaribouTarghee.

Potential project areas include:

Flatiron – Palisades Ranger District (Pile Burning)

Rainey Creek- Palisades Ranger District (Broadcast Burning)

South Valley (Mike Harris and Boundary) – Teton Basin Ranger District (Pile Burning)

Teton Canyon Campground – Teton Basin Ranger District (Pile Burning)

North Leigh Canyon- Teton Basin Ranger District (Pile Burning)

Red Creek – Teton Basin Ranger District (Broadcast Burning)

“Spring burning offers the opportunity to take advantage of snowdrifts and high ground moistures which help to limit fire spread,” said Ryan Baum, South Fork Zone Fuels Assistant Fire Management Officer. “Our overall goal is to reduce the amount of hazardous vegetation and stimulate aspen regeneration to improve wildlife habitat.”

Prescribed fire is generally implemented on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest during the spring, late summer, or fall seasons. Spring burn windows occur between snowmelt and green-up where the balance of weather and moisture is important to the success of prescribed fire activities to meet wildlife habitat and fuel reduction objectives.

For more information, or to learn about the benefits of prescribed fire and the role wildfire has in the ecosystem, contact the Teton Basin Ranger District Office at 208-354-2312.