My World Discovery Museum merges with Museum of Clean

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The My World Discovery Museum has officially moved into their new space inside the Museum of Clean.

The My World Discovery Museum was previously inside the Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck.

Now visitors will be able to visit both museums for the same price.

The idea for the merger was to grow the audience of both museums and they are excited for what's to come.

"It's an amazing feeling to see these museums come together," said Museum of Clean Marketing Director Samantha Stoddard. "All the hard work that we put into this in bringing both museums together has been a very rewarding experience."

"It's so exciting and it means growth," said My World Discovery Museum Executive Director Melody Daniels. "I think that is really exciting the way the community has grown with us. We started out of the back of a trailer going to parks and then moved to that space. To be able to come here and grow just shows how much the community comes together and supports things like this."

Daniels says this is just phase one of the project, and that they plan to incorporate many new changes in the next few months.