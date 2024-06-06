Skip to Content
Investigators rule cause of death for body found on Bonneville County farm

The field west of Idaho Falls were Cory Nichols body was found on Jan. 22, 2024.
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff's office has concluded its investigation into the death of Cory Nichols.

Nickols' body was found on a farm west of Idaho Falls on January 22, 2024.

Autopsy results and analysis showed Nichols died from being exposed to cold temperatures, and a toxicology report said alcohol and drugs were found in his system. There is no indication of foul play, they said.

Deputies said Nichols had been at the Shakas Gas Station on Grandview Dr. in Idaho Falls after attempting to get a bus ticket. They believe he walked from the gas station to where he was found.

