ITD assists WYDOT as travelers must detour with closure of Teton Pass

IDAHO (KIFI)-With the catastrophic failure of Wyoming State Highway 22 over Teton Pass, the Idaho Transportation Department is cautioning Idaho drivers and tourists they must detour in order to access Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The Teton Pass closure will remain in effect for the foreseeable future. ITD crews and equipment were on scene helping the Wyoming Department of Transportation when the road failed and will continue to assist as needed.



"They called immediately, we started on our side and they started on theirs," ITD Operations Foreman Lucas Richins said. "It was a good team effort. We're here to support on our side however we can to make it less strenuous."



Richins said that seven ITD dump trucks hauled 80-90 loads of material from the massive landslide on Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8. The loads were taken to a turnout a few miles away until it's determined what will happen with reconstruction and cleanup efforts.



Travelers should use State Highway 31 to U.S. Highway 26 and then turn left in Alpine onto U.S. Highway 89 toward Hoback Junction. This route means drivers should plan an additional 30-75 minutes of travel time.



ITD has placed and will continually update digital message boards along east Idaho roads warning travelers of this closure well in advance so alternate routes can be taken. SH-31 will also be monitored daily to assess effects and needs with added road usage.



Stay up to date on this closure and other road information by dialing 5-1-1, visiting 511.idaho.gov, or accessing the 511 app.