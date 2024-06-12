Cross-country bike ride stops in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A cross-country bicycle ride to raise money and awareness for The Fuller Center for Housing’s efforts to eliminate poverty housing made a pit stop in Pocatello on Tuesday.

The group stopped in Pocatello after an 89-mile ride from Rexburg the previous day. They are resuming their trip on Wednesday, traveling 98 miles to Logan, Utah.

The 10-week Adventure covers 4,000 miles through 12 states during its ride from Seattle to Washington, D.C., where the big finish will take place on Aug. 3, 2024.

The cyclists are also hopping off their bikes for seven build days along the way with local Fuller Center covenant partners.

Since the first ride in 2008, more than 1,800 Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure cyclists have ridden more than 1.7 million cumulative miles and, most importantly, raised more than $4.6 million for The Fuller Center for Housing’s mission of helping families have simple, decent places to live through repair work and new home builds.