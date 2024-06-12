Idaho High School State Rodeo happening all week in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It has been a busy week at the Bannock County Event Center, with some of the Gem State's best competing to be the best.

The Idaho High School State Rodeo competition is taking place all this week in Pocatello.

Over 360 high school contestants from across Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Oregon are competing at the event.

The rodeo has been very popular with the local community, with a big turnout at the Bannock County Event Center every day.

"Everybody is just a family here, and they all really love to support each other and to just go out there and do their best," said Bear River High School's Hadlee Jo Kotter. "They all just love this rodeo."

"Everybody is just cheering on everybody, and that's the fun part about rodeos," said Blackfoot High School's Ira Oleson. "No matter who you are or what district, when you see a good ride, everybody is clapping and hooting and hollering. That is what makes it fun for us."

The best boys and girls from this week's competition will qualify for the High School National Rodeo Finals in Rock Springs, Wyoming in July.