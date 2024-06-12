New river access point in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - If you love to float the Portneuf River, the City of Pocatello has a new spot for you to check out.

The City has finished a new river access point along Batiste Road on the north side of Pocatello.

The finished work at the access point included creating and paving a ramp that leads to the river, and building a gravel parking lot.

The City's Science and Environment Administrator, Hannah Sanger, says the float time down the river is anywhere between 20 to 40 minutes depending on the time of year.

She says it was the perfect spot to install a river access point, since there is a good amount of water all summer long.

"This is like the gem of Pocatello for nicest water, lots of water all summer," Sanger said. "It is a great place to see wildlife and fishing. This had previously been used by a lot of fishermen and duck hunters, and I think it's going to be discovered by floaters."

The City has also built another river access point along Douglass Lane on the north side of the city.