Changes coming to Playmill Theatre

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - The Playmill Theatre will soon have a new location.

The West Yellowstone staple will be moving to a brand new building in Island Park, Idaho.

For decades, people from across the country have been coming to West Yellowstone to enjoy not just the beauty of nature, but also the great shows that are part of the Playmill Theatre.

Shows have been running at Playmill for 61 years. The current building can no longer accommodate the business well.

"We have rented the building from the beginning," it says on their website, "and almost every spring we arrive to begin rehearsals with thousands of dollars of damage caused by the frigid Yellowstone winters. The building is simply not sturdy enough to withstand the challenges of the climate indefinitely."

Other challenges include limited space backstage, no place to store props, and lack of accessibility.

The new theatr will be located inside Mack's Inn, and will be slightly bigger then the current building. It will also allow more parking, legroom, and air conditioning.

They do plan to keep the design of their stage, which allows the audience to sit on three sides.

Ground for the new theater has not been broken yet.