Two crop dusters collide west of Arco airport, 1 pilot killed

One of two crop dusters that collided west of Arco.
KIFI
By
Updated
today at 4:21 PM
Published 2:09 PM

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) — Two crop duster planes collided in mid-air on Thursday west of the Arco airport.

Butte County Sheriff's Office said they got the report at 12:30 p.m.

One pilot was killed and the other pilot was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Names of the pilots will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

The NTSB and the FAA were notified and will be investigating, the sheriff's office reported.

A closer view through a video camera lens of the 2nd plane that collided midair west of the Arco airport about a quarter-mile away.

This is a breaking news story and details could change. We will update this story as we get new information.

News Team

