Pocatello Senior Center hosts Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will continue its annual celebration of the holiday known as Juneteenth on June 22nd.

This will be the fourth resumption locally of the day celebrated as emancipation day, “the end of slavery.”

The enormously significant day for African Americans, June 19, 1865, will be honored locally with an ethnic and traditional food picnic and other activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. Sixth. The public is invited.

They will also honor the memory of our deceased brothers Branch President Ken Monroe and longtime members Jim Robinson, John MacKay and Billy Lake.

Tickets are $25 donation for adults, $15 donation for children ages 6-12, and children five and under eat and participate free.

Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday June 17, 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

“We look forward to continuing the tradition of a community celebration of Juneteenth,” Pocatello Branch Interim President Virgie Arambarri says. “Attendees can expect family fun, traditional food, good fellowship, and an opportunity to learn about and share the importance of this holiday.”

Activities will be kid-friendly with plenty of games to play and prizes. For adults, there will be ethnic music, an auction, raffles and a red velvet cake baking contest. NAACP 2024 Scholarship winners will be revealed.