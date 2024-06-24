Fireworks safety ahead of 4th of July

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Fourth of July is for family, fun and for fireworks, and with this being the only time of year fireworks are used, the repercussions can be severe.

"Especially this time of year, we see people that are using illegal fireworks or maybe using fireworks that are in an area that are not supposed to and potentially cause a wildfire to start that way, said Pocatello Fire Department PIO Kim Stouse."

Stouse says the City is prepared every Fourth of July, with online maps of the City to show you where you can shoot off fireworks.

"First and foremost is obviously making sure if you are using fireworks that you're using ones that are legal in your area," Stouse said. "Here in the City of Pocatello, what we have is what we call the safe and sane fireworks. So we'll be going out and inspecting those. And, prior to them being able to sell, they will also be required to have a map up. And we'll also have them supplied with a QR code that they can scan."

With the current summer heat, if you start a fire it can spread pretty fast.

"We did get a lot of moisture early in the spring, which caused and allowed those fuels to grow," Stouse said. "Now with the temperatures turning, the cheatgrass can dry out very quickly.

With this heat we are experiencing, a fire that is not man made might be down the road.

"I know when we got the forecast from BLM, when they do their modeling and it showed that we are in a higher than normal potential for a wildfire than other parts of the United States," Stouse said. "And so obviously that's concerning."

Stouse says they are doing everything they can to warn the public so the worst outcome doesn't materialize.

"If a wildfire does start due to fireworks, you can be held responsible to cover the cost of any of the suppression or damages to any structures or property," Stouse said.