Idaho Falls hosts Pride Festival

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls community celebrated Pride Month this past weekend.

A Pride Festival was held on Saturday at the Idaho Falls Greenbelt.

The event featured a parade, live music, and plenty of vendors on hand to enjoy.

The focus of the event was to help bring people together, provide an accepting space for everyone to enjoy themselves in and provide resources all on in one space.

"Idaho Falls, it's a really beautiful community, and specifically being able to have pride here is serving a population that may get overlooked in the past," said Idaho Falls Pride member Brianne Scott. "There are big cities around us, and they have a wonderful pride event. And at the same time, Southeast Idaho doesn't might not get as much. We have the places in Teton Valley and Pocatello. But having it here in Idaho Falls, it just goes to show that there are people here, there are queer people here. And we are just wanting to hold the space for everybody."