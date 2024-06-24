Skip to Content
Pocatello man found dead in Blackrock Canyon

Blackrock Canyon rescue - ATV
Bannock Co. Sheriff's Office
Smith’s ATV sits in the Blackrock Canyon about one mile from the trailhead. The ATV wrecked about a week prior and Smith left it to be recovered later. He was attempting to check on it when he passed away at that location.
Blackrock Canyon rescue - location
Bannock Co. Sheriff's Office
Volunteers with the Backcountry Rescue Team assist in recovering Smith’s body from the Blackrock Canyon. Smith was found in a steep, rocky canyon about a mile from the trailhead, with limited accessibility except by off-road vehicles.
Blackrock Canyon rescue - wench
Bannock Co. Sheriff's Office
Volunteers with the Backcountry Rescue Team assist in recovering Smith's body from the Blackrock Canyon. Smith was found in a steep, rocky canyon about a mile from the trailhead, with limited accessibility except by off-road vehicles.
Blackrock Canyon rescue - wench 2
Bannock Sheriff's Office
Volunteers with the Backcountry Rescue Team assist in recovering Smith's body from the Blackrock Canyon. Smith was found in a steep, rocky canyon about a mile from the trailhead, with limited accessibility except by off-road vehicles.
Blackrock Canyon rescue - debrief 2
Bannock Co. Sheriff's Office
Volunteers with the Backcountry Rescue Team assist in recovering Smith's body from the Blackrock Canyon. Smith was found in a steep, rocky canyon about a mile from the trailhead, with limited accessibility except by off-road vehicles.
Blackrock Canyon rescue - debrief
Bannock Co. Sheriff's Office
Members of the Bannock County Search & Rescue team discuss their strategy for recovering Smith’s body from Blackrock Canyon.
today at 2:54 PM
Published 3:01 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Authorities have recovered a body in the Blackrock Canyon south of Pocatello on Monday.

Bannock County Sheriff's Office said the man was identified as Steven Smith, 49, of Pocatello. They believe his death was medically related and don't believe there was any foul play involved.

Friends of Smith told deputies, he may have gone to the canyon by himself on Sunday morning to check on his wrecked ATV, which he left in the canyon a week prior. After not hearing from him for several hours, the friends went to check on him and found him dead, they said.

The friends called the Sheriff's office around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

His body was found about a mile from the Blackrock Canyon Trailhead in a steep, rocky canyon that was difficult to access without proper off-road vehicles, they said. Rescue teams waited until Monday morning to recover the body.

The sheriff's office said the recovery was the first mission for Search and Rescue's Backcountry Team. The team is a new unit comprised of volunteers skilled in backcountry recreation, including skiing, snowmobiling, mountaineering, and off-road vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing, they said.

