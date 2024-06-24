Pocatello man found dead in Blackrock Canyon

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Authorities have recovered a body in the Blackrock Canyon south of Pocatello on Monday.

Bannock County Sheriff's Office said the man was identified as Steven Smith, 49, of Pocatello. They believe his death was medically related and don't believe there was any foul play involved.

Friends of Smith told deputies, he may have gone to the canyon by himself on Sunday morning to check on his wrecked ATV, which he left in the canyon a week prior. After not hearing from him for several hours, the friends went to check on him and found him dead, they said.

The friends called the Sheriff's office around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

His body was found about a mile from the Blackrock Canyon Trailhead in a steep, rocky canyon that was difficult to access without proper off-road vehicles, they said. Rescue teams waited until Monday morning to recover the body.

The sheriff's office said the recovery was the first mission for Search and Rescue's Backcountry Team. The team is a new unit comprised of volunteers skilled in backcountry recreation, including skiing, snowmobiling, mountaineering, and off-road vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing, they said.