Dr. Lori Barber chosen to lead College of Eastern Idaho

The following is a press release from the College of Eastern Idaho:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Lori Barber as the second president of CEI. She is expected to assume the office on August 1, 2024.

The Board of Trustees thanks the entire College community for participating in the presidential finalist forums. All feedback was reviewed and greatly valued by the Board. This collaborative and concerted work truly enriched the search process. Board Chair Park Price stated — “I would like to express appreciation to the Presidential Search Committee for their time, dedication, and thoughtful work on behalf of CEI. President Rick Aman has built a strong leadership team at CEI and Dr. Barber has been a key member of that team. The trustees are confident that Dr. Barber will build upon the success that CEI has enjoyed thus far.”

Dr. Barber has served as Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at College of Eastern Idaho since 2019. Previously, Dr. Barber served as the Dean of General Education at CEI. Dr. Barber earned a Doctor of Education in Leadership and Innovation from Arizona State University; a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies in History and Anthropology from Idaho State University; and a Bachelor of Arts and Letters in History from Idaho State University. She recently spearheaded the development and state approval of two applied baccalaureate degrees, making CEI the only community college in the state to offer two such programs. Under her leadership, CEI's Academic and Student Affairs achieved a successful year-7 accreditation reaffirmation. Additionally, Dr. Barber has been a member of the Idaho Launch Initiative Policy Committee, contributing to the creation of guidelines for distributing $75 million to Idaho high school seniors.

“I am honored to have been selected as the second President of College of Eastern Idaho.” Said Dr. Barber. “As CEI moves into this new phase, I am thrilled to lead the College to the next level of excellence. I am excited to work with business and industry leaders to ensure they have the exceptionally trained workforce they need. I am equally excited to work with our four-year university partners to transfer academically strong learners to their institutions. I have a clear vision for how we can continue to grow as a cutting-edge institution. With our talented faculty and staff, I am ready to lead CEI in its continued success, building on the best that already exists and creating new possibilities of excellence.”