From DVF to Star Wars, filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy charts her own path in Hollywood

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s oeuvre defies simple categorization. She’s made documentaries about acid attack victims and child refugees. She’s focused her lens on the extraordinary life of designer Diane von Furstenberg. She’s spearheaded animated films for and about Pakistani children. She’s directed episodes of “Ms. Marvel” and is developing a Star Wars film. And she’s won two Oscars along the way. It’s not a conventional resume or trajectory, but for Obaid-Chinoy it’s working. And it’s made her one of the most interesting storytellers in the business. Her latest, “Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge” is currently streaming on Hulu.

