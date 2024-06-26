Man who killed 2 Connecticut officers likely fueled by a prior interaction with police, report says

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new report by Connecticut’s Inspector General says the ambush killings of two Connecticut police officers was likely fueled by an angry interaction the gunman had with police earlier, along with building pressures in his personal life and his abuse of alcohol and drugs. The report also says a third officer who survived the 2022 attack was justified in fatally shooting the gunman. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed Oct. 12, 2022 in the driveway of a home after being lured there by Nicholas Brutcher’s false 911 call. When they and Officer Alec Iurato arrived, the report says Brutcher opened fire with an AR-15 style rifle from some bushes next door.

