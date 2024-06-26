No human remains are found as search crews comb rubble from New Mexico wildfires

No human remains have been found after search and rescue crews combed through 1,300 damaged and destroyed structures in a New Mexico mountain community hit hard by a pair of wildfires. Authorities made the announcement Wednesday evening during a public meeting. With the help of specially trained dogs, teams spent the last few days going property to property looking for any remains after thousands of people were forced to flee the fast-moving flames. Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford has also confirmed that there are now zero names left on the list of those who had been unaccounted for in the wake of the evacuations.

