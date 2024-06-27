Skip to Content
News

Scoop Jam helps benefit those in need

By
New
today at 9:42 AM
Published 10:17 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Scoop Jam is happening this Saturday. This event benefits the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.

The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission relies on community support to help them take care of people in need.

They joined us on Local News 8 in the Morning to tell us exactly how enjoying ice cream this weekend will make a difference.

Scoop Jam is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Idaho Falls Greenbelt on Memorial Drive next to the roundabout. Tickets are $8 online and $10 at the door.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content