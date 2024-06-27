Scoop Jam helps benefit those in need

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Scoop Jam is happening this Saturday. This event benefits the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center.

The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission relies on community support to help them take care of people in need.

They joined us on Local News 8 in the Morning to tell us exactly how enjoying ice cream this weekend will make a difference.

Scoop Jam is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Idaho Falls Greenbelt on Memorial Drive next to the roundabout. Tickets are $8 online and $10 at the door.