Shootings at Las Vegas-area apartments that left 5 dead stemmed from domestic dispute, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities said Thursday that a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near Las Vegas stemmed from a domestic dispute between the shooter and his former girlfriend. Five people were killed and a 13-year-old girl was critically injured in the shootings Monday night. North Las Vegas police say Eric Adams didn’t shoot his ex-girlfriend and instead fatally shot the woman’s adult daughter and her girlfriend before turning the gun on a neighbor who was trying to intervene. Police say Adams then went into the neighbor’s apartment unit and opened fire on the man’s family, killing two and wounding his teen sister. Adams killed himself the next morning as police officers confronted him.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.