The Latest | Biden and Trump prepare to debate for the first time in 2024 election season

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and his Republican rival, Donald Trump, will soon meet for the first general election debate of the 2024 season — a chance for both candidates to try to reshape the political narrative and persuade undecided voters. Biden, the Democratic incumbent, has the opportunity to reassure voters that, at 81, he’s capable of guiding the U.S. through a range of challenges. Meanwhile, the 78-year-old Trump could use the moment to try to move past his felony conviction in New York. Thursday’s debate is being held in Atlanta and hosted by CNN.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.